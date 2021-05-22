DELAFIELD — The public will finally get its chance to give its opinion on the community-based residential facility proposed for the former Seven Seas site as the Plan Commission will host a public hearing on Wednesday about the topic.
The facility, which has been heavily discussed among neighbors, would sit at the former Seven Seas site at 1807 Nagawicka Road.
According to the agenda, Kris Keifer with Castle Senior Living is requesting a conditional use permit to demolish several buildings on the property and construct new ones. The initial plan for the site was to use the existing restaurant building as part of the footprint of the facility, but those plans were scrapped by the developer last month.
Residents in the area have complained of possible traffic and noise issues, as the facility would be in the middle of a residential neighborhood.
The facility would include a 42,000-square-foot building as well as 54 living units, Keifer said in April.
The project has been slated for a few different meeting agendas in the past, but was pulled off due to new project plans being submitted between agenda publication and the meeting being held.
If the item holds, the meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Delafield City Hall, 500 Genesee Street. The full agenda can be seen on Delafield’s website, cityofdelfield.com.