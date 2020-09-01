WEST BEND — The Plan Commission is holding a public hearing and vote during their meeting regarding a change in recommended land use from industrial and wetland to multi-family residential and wetland for a 15.1-acre site at 285 Sand Drive. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 1115 S. Main St.
A potential buyer for the land, which is currently for sale, is interested in constructing a multi-family development consisting of senior living and multi-family residential units. Both the current and future land owners requested the zoning change.
The land is currently zoned as industrial, so the recommended land use needs to be changed to multi-family residential in order for the development to be constructed.
The site is surrounded by single-family residential land to the east, south and northwest, and an industrial and wetlands site to the north.
“Given the grade changes throughout the site, the wetland separation to the north, the right-of-way to the south and the trail to the west, the proposed land could be considered since there would be significant physical separation between other land uses,” the memorandum states.
Final approval from the Common Council is needed before the change is finalized.
TRS Properties, 111 to 117 N. Main St., has submitted a site plan to renovate the exterior on the west side of the building.
No site alterations are proposed and TRS Properties has been renovating the building’s interior.
TRS Properties plans to repair existing brick as needed and paint the brick, install a new storefront window and install a diamond pattern oxidized copper cladding along the mid-portion for the wall at the main entrance.
Several new businesses have moved into the building, including Perfect Timing Gift Shop and CustomEyes by Kerry.
Another site plan was submitted by LEI Properties for an industrial storage facility at 2130 W. Decorah Road.
The first phase of development includes a 10,608-square-foot industrial building and storage bins at 2200 W. Decorah Road.
The second phase of future development includes three additional buildings and a storage yard. A site plan for phase two needs to be approved by the Plan Commission in the future before construction.
Staff recommended LEI Properties’ site plan under the conditions that they company submit an erosion control plan, a landscape bid, a storm-water management plan and a revised site plan addressing technical corrections.
A final plat and grading plan for an addition to the Creekside subdivision is also on the agenda. The addition would add 25 single-family residential lots at the northeast corner of Edgewater Drive and Pintail Drive. The development will create cul-de-sacs called Arbor Vista Place and Woodside Court.