WEST BEND — More than two years after closing in Slinger, Skinny Vic’s Diner & Coffee Stop reopened on Wednesday in West Bend, bringing back their twist on classic diner foods.
Skinny Vic’s first opened in Slinger in 2015.
“We did wonderfully and learned a lot,” said owner and Executive Chef Vicki Lehnerz. “My lease was up for renewal and I decided I wanted to move into a larger community and I started looking to move into West Bend. That was two-and-a-half years ago, and now here we are.”
When choosing the perfect location, Lehnerz wanted to take her time.
“I didn’t want to just reopen in West Bend, I wanted to reopen where I was going to stay,” she said.
An Andy Warhol-style image of a woman inspired the polka-dotted classic diner decor with touches of Coca-Cola imagery and 1950s- and 1960s-style music playing throughout Skinny Vic’s new location at 804 West Paradise Drive.
“From there, we took a fun approach,” she said.
The space needed some work after sitting empty for about eight years when Golf Etc West Bend closed. A wall was torn down and two rooms were combined to create a kitchen.
Lehnerz describes her food as a “kicked up notch” on classic diner food. Their pancakes and waffles come in cinnamon roll, very berry and Nutella-stuffed options. They will not serve American cheese, but serve cheddar jack, brie and goat cheese.
“We take great pride in making your classics a little bit elevated if you will,” said Lehnerz, a 27-year industry veteran.
At the new location, they created a Friday night fish fry menu complete with seafood cioppino, mussels, fish tacos, lemon rosemary fish and a classic fish fry.
Skinny Vic’s has a separate oven, flat top and fryer to accommodate those with celiac disease and nearly any item on the menu can be made glutenfree.
“We take really special care of people with celiac and gluten-free,” said Lehnerz. “It’s an honor to have somebody that’s celiac’s to order our food and to sit and eat and dine with us. For them to trust us to not make them sick is a pretty big deal.”
Lehnerz made her longtime dream come true after learning how large an impact serving food and drinks has on other’s lives.
While working as a bartender in Germantown, she took the time to listen to a man who had a bad day. He told her how much it meant before leaving.
“It was like my epiphany. It was like, this is what you have to do with your life. You can change peoples’ lives serving food and drink,” she said.
One of the owners of that bar was selling her portion and the managers went out to celebrate at Fat Charlie’s in Richfield. Lehnerz admired a building across the street from where they sat, which happened to be for sale.
A coworker joked she should open up a restaurant called Skinny Vic’s.
Now, she cannot imagine doing anything else.
“The journey has been so long. There’s so many people who have been with us on that journey, not to mention our previous customers who have been waiting very anxiously for us to come back. It’s been overwhelmingly awesome,” said Lehnerz.