PWSB announces Grafton branch remodel

GRAFTON — The Port Washington State Bank’s Grafton branch located at 2080 Washington St. will undergo a significant remodel starting this month and finishing in late spring of this year.
The renovation, led by The Redmond Company of Waukesha, coincides with this branch’s 20th anniversary and is part of PWSB’s ongoing efforts to enhance the banking experience for its customers and the working environment for its employees.
Planned improvements include new furnishings and color palette as well as additional safe deposit boxes, a complimentary refreshment area, an improved children’s area and enhanced heating and ventilation systems that circulate and purify airflow.
“Our investment in our brick-and-mortar branches is important because despite all the technology available for simple transactions, it’s still one of the preferred ways for many of our customers to conduct more complex business,” said James Schowalter, president and COO. “Families have received car and home loans here, and many businesses have closed on important loans contributing to their growth and stability.”
Schowalter added, “In addition to all the financial dreams that have been made real, this is also a place where approximately 20 employees across our retail and deposit operations teams spend eight or more hours of their day. It’s equally important for them to feel at home here too, and we appreciate the ongoing support of the community which powers these continued improvements.”
Throughout the remodel, the Grafton location expects to remain open; however, during certain brief phases of construction, safe deposit box access and account changes, openings or closures may require an appointment. Customers and community members can follow the progress by visiting the bank’s website, www.pwsb.bank.
For more than 120 years, Port Washington State Bank has been a full-service, locally owned and operated community bank. Headquartered in Port Washington, the bank is principally owned and led by the third, fourth and fifth generation descendants of its founder Clarence Hill.
The bank has locations in Port Washington, Saukville, Cedarburg, Grafton, Mequon, Thiensville, Belgium and Fredonia. With assets of $950 million as of Dec. 31, 2021, it ranks in the top 10% of banks as to size in Wisconsin. Visit www.pwsb.bank for more information.