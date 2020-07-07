PORT WASHINGTON — The Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Chicago recently offered bank partners a COVID-19 Relief Program consisting of zero-rate advances and grants to support all of its member institutions and the communities they serve as they respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 Relief Program opened April 27 with funding available through May 22.
As a FHLB bank partner, Port Washington State Bank was awarded $20,000.
The bank chose to distribute the funds to local chambers of commerce and other business associations in the Ozaukee County area. Each of these organizations will each receive $2,500 to determine how to best support their business The final recipient of the grant funds is the United Way of Northern Ozaukee. This grant is in addition to the $36,000 raised in May for the United Way’s COVID-19 Relief Fund Program, thanks to the community who responded to the bank’s challenge to match up to $10,000 in donations from May 1 through May 15.
Port Washington State Bank President and Chief Operating Officer James Schowalter shared his reason for selecting the recipients of the funds.
“My family and I have always looked for ways to support local businesses and the community, and we appreciate the support from the FHLB in helping us carry out this 120-plusyear tradition,” he said.
The Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago is a government organization that lends money to other banks when needed. A vast majority of Port Washington State Bank’s loans are locally funded with customer deposits, but the FHLB serves as a resource if there is ever a greater need to be fulfilled.