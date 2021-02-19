SUSSEX — Quad/Graphics, Inc and the Quadracci family’s Windhover Foundation announced Thursday a three-year, $1 million commitment to the BrandLab, a non-profit dedicated to changing the face and voice of the marketing industry by creating opportunities for young people from diverse ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds.
This new partnership will enable The BrandLab to expand into the Milwaukee community and bring together local agencies, corporations and student interns who identify as black, indigenous and people of color, or who come from low-income families. BrandLab is already operational in Kansas City and Minneapolis.
“The BrandLab starts by exposing students to creative and viable careers before they graduate from high school and then we stay with them on their journey to their first full-time role,” said Ellen Walthour, chief executive officer of The BrandLab, in a statement. “This is a long-term solution that requires long-range vision from the industry’s top leaders. Quad understands that our work not only advances racial equity, but it makes the creative field so much stronger.”
Quad’s partnership with The BrandLab will provide the organization with a longterm foundation to begin operating in the Milwaukee area and identify internship opportunities, through support from local agencies and corporations, for students who identify as BIPOC or qualify for free or reducedprice lunch. The interns will work among the region’s advertising and marketing departments in roles that emphasize creativity and innovation, and that will grow over time to permanent positions.
“We are committed to being a catalyst for change to advance diversity and equity in the advertising and marketing profession, because we know that our work is only our best work when it reflects different voices, mindsets, experiences and perspectives,” said Joel Quadracci, chairman and CEO of Quad, in a statement. “We have seen first-hand through Periscope, our agency in Minneapolis, how The BrandLab is building the infrastructure needed to bring a more inclusive perspective to the field, and we are thrilled to support this expansion into Milwaukee.”
To learn more visit www.thebrandlab.org/.