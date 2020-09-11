SUSSEX — In celebration of International Literacy Day and the 16th anniversary of the founding of MagLiteracy.org this week, Quad announced Thursday the donation of $25,000 to MagLiteracy.org to kickstart the creation of a firstof- its-kind national literacy marketplace.
The marketplace, a nationwide network of regional literacy banks, will facilitate donations of new, recycled or expired magazines and comic books to local literacy programs — an important tool in combating poverty. “We know that literacy is at the heart of freedom, prosperity, civility and equality of opportunity, and essential for eradicating poverty,“ said John Mennell, founder of MagLiteracy.org, in a statement. “More than 12 million U.S. children live in poverty, and two-thirds of those children have no books at home. It’s a discouraging situation, but one we can effectively address, and thanks to the generous donation from Quad, we are able to kickstart the creation of a national literacy marketplace modeled after the food bank industry. We will find and feed children and adults hungry to read.”
According to Mennell, illiteracy and low literacy are at the center of every important social issue — from health and well-being to racial and gender equality, and sustainable employment.
“Myriad recent events — from the COVID-19 pandemic to natural disasters and widespread social unrest — have reinforced the importance of prioritizing people,” said Joel Quadracci, Chairman, president and CEO of Quad, in a statement. “Now more than ever we must work with urgency and focus to affect tangible, lasting change. We are proud to support the very important work being undertaken by John Mennell and MagLiteracy.org. We hope our cornerstone contribution will inspire publishers — as well as other printers and supplychain partners — to join us in this important humanitarian effort. MagLiteracy. org is building a literacy pipeline that we can fill with magazines, comic books and other types of reading materials. Through this effort, we can increase literacy and help lift people out of poverty.”
Magazine Publishers Family Literacy Project rescues every available magazine for delivery to at-risk readers to help develop lasting, life-long reading habits that change lives for good. For additional information visit www.magliteracy.org.