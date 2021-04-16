SUSSEX — Quad/Graphics, Inc. is increasing its integrated marketing solutions offering through a newly expanded relationship with Package InSight, an organization that studies brand packaging performance, consumer attention and shelf impact.
According to Wednesday’s announcement, the intent of the partnership is that brands and marketers who work with Quad will have access to data-driven view of how consumers engage with products during the shopping experience.
Package InSight uses the latest in biometric technology, such as mobile eye-tracking, facial coding and brain activation, to study package performance, consumer attention and shelf impact.