SUSSEX — The start of the year for Quad/Graphics Inc. has been a rough one. The Sussex-based company reported a loss of $12.4 million in its first quarter on Tuesday, citing COVID-19 as having a big impact.
On a per-share basis, Quad/Graphics said it had a loss of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 18 cents per share.
The printing company posted revenue of $822.5 million in the period.
“Our first quarter performance exceeded our expectations until mid-March when we started to feel the initial disruption from COVID-19,” said Joel Quadracci, Quad chairman, resident and CEO, in a statement. “Since then, we have seen a meaningful impact to customer demand in certain end markets, primarily in retail, as a result of the pandemic.
“As this unprecedented situation continues to evolve, our main priority is protecting our employees’ health and well-being, and serving our clients while also ensuring the financial health of the company.”
Some of the ways Quad is helping its clients address the COVID-19 situation head on is with marketing solutions promoting shopper safety through social distancing, and content creation and execution for clients who have had challenges staffing critical functions during the pandemic, according to the announcement.
“We are currently planning for the reopening of the economy under multiple scenarios based on our clients’ advertising and marketing needs. We expect this to be a gradual ramp-up over time to a ‘new normal’ as the economy emerges from the pandemic,” Quadracci said. “We believe our experience in managing significant change over the last decade has prepared us to be agile and decisive as needed, and I am confident in our leadership team’s ability to manage through the current economic disruption.”