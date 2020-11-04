SUSSEX — Quad/Graphics Inc. ended the third quarter with a reported net income of $1.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
In addition, the Sussex-based company said its revenue was $679.3 million in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $2.44. A year ago, they were trading at $4.62.
“Building on our momentum from the first half of the year, we delivered a solid third quarter with strong operating and cash performance. We achieved net earnings gains through diligent cost management while continuing to focus on winning segment share and driving operational improvements,” said Joel Quadracci, chairman, president & CEO of Quad, in a statement. “Our efforts resulted in higher Adjusted EBITDA margin both for the quarter and year-to-date, as well as increased cash flow. This enabled us to continue to pay down debt and strengthen our balance sheet, despite a significant net sales impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Quadracci also said that his company continues to transform itself into a marketing solutions company. On Monday, Quad announced a new platform called Quad Direct Marketing Exchange T, which will provide personalized direct marketing campaigns.
“Our Quad 3.0 strategy provides us with the right tools, talent and platform to exit the pandemic from a position of strength, poised to generate the revenue and Free Cash Flow required to take advantage of value-creating opportunities that will further offset organic print decline through expansion into higher margin products and services,” Quadracci said.
Dave Honan, executive vice president and CFO, said Quad continues to generate cash from its operational performance and cost management. In addition, Quad reduced its net debt by $95 million so far in 2020, Honan said, adding the company has reduced its net debt by a total of $222 million over the past 12 months.
Also contributing: The Associated Press