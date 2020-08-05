SUSSEX — The second quarter was a tough one for Sussex-based Quad/Graphics Inc., which reported Tuesday that it lost $23.5 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, Quad said it had a loss of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for onetime gains and costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. The printing company posted revenue of $584.5 million in the period.
“Our second quarter performance was strong despite the significant economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. We proactively aligned our cost structure with lower demand while also continuing to improve productivity, leading to higher Adjusted EBITDA margin and increased cash flow,” said Joel Quadracci, Quad chairman, president and CEO.
Quadracci said during the quarter the company stayed focused on its employees’ health and well-being and provided high-quality, on-time delivery for its clients, as well as ensuring the long-term financial health of the company.
“I am extremely proud of our team’s ability to come together and act with urgency to not only navigate this unprecedented period in history, but to continue to innovate for our clients,” Quadracci added. “We continue to advance our strategic transformation as a marketing solutions partner, making investments in talent and technology, and innovating new integrated solutions that help our clients simplify their executional requirements to deliver content and campaigns more efficiently and effectively.”
Quadracci said his company continues to focus on innovation, such as content workflow re-engineering.
Dan Honan, vice president and CFO, said in the past 12 months, Quad has reduced its net debt by $125 million and has enough liquidity and no material maturities in its debt capital structure until May of 2022.
Going forward, Quadracci said they will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and the impacts on its clients and the world economy, saying Quad will “adjust our priorities accordingly to support our financial objectives, all while continuing to keep our employees safe and serving our clients’ evolving needs.”
Also contributing: The Associated Press