SUSSEX — Quad/Graphics, Inc. has sold its QuadExpress third-party logistics business for $40 million to Mullen Group Ltd., one of Canada’s largest logistics providers, according to a Wednesday news release.
QuadExpress joins Mullen Group’s network of independently operated businesses that provide a broad range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized and specialized hauling transportation.
The transaction closed Wednesday. Quad said it will use proceeds from the sale to continue to pay down debt and improve its debt leverage ratio as part of a continuing focus on returning to its preferred longterm targeted leverage range of 2-2.5x.
The Sussex-based company also said in the release that the sale of QuadExpress is part of its strategy to invest in aspects of its business that accelerate its position as a marketing solutions partner.
Quad continues to own and operate its inhouse transportation and logistics division, Quad Transportation Services, and its trucking division, Duplainville Transport.
“We continue to evaluate our collection of assets with a focus on long-term value creation and strategic fit,” said Joel Quadracci, chairman, president and CEO of Quad. “As a marketing solutions partner, we are committed to providing the greatest value to brands and marketers, which we do through our unique integrated marketing solutions offering that reduces complexity, increases efficiencies and improves marketing spend effectiveness across all media channels. We are pleased to find a great buyer for our 3PL business. We know Quad-Express will benefit from being part of Mullen Group, which is a like-focused company dedicated to superior logistics services. We will benefit, too, through an ongoing relationship with QuadExpress, which will serve as a preferred broker for our dedicated in-house transportation and logistics division.”
Quad acquired QuadExpress in July 2010 as part of the Worldcolor acquisition.