SUSSEX — Quad/Graphics, Inc. continues to reinvent itself as a company offering marketing expertise with its new platform — Quad Direct Marketing Exchange T.
According to the Monday announcement, QDMX will provide personalized direct marketing campaigns.
“For years there has been a feeling among marketers that there has to be a more efficient and effective way to reach the consumer through the mailbox,” said Scott Harvey, Quad senior vice president for Marketing Solutions. “Through our QDMX platform, we provide marketers with an opportunity to re-imagine their direct marketing strategy — leveraging the scale, technology investments and expansive client base of Quad to deliver even stronger ROI from the direct mail channel.”
QDMX, according to the announcement, will help marketers mitigate rising postage costs and will help them “navigate ongoing economic uncertainty through a suite of solutions that integrates sophisticated data application, innovative direct mail production and streamlined mailing.”
Quad has released the first two offerings within the QDMX platform and expects to release additional QDMX offerings in 2021.
For more information, visit QUAD.com/QDMX.