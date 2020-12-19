SUSSEX — Quad announced it will cease printing manufacturing operations at three facilities in early 2021, affecting 650 workers.
“The closures are driven by volume declines in an already challenging retail environment and exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a statement from the Sussex-based company.
The closures will affect:
■ The Fernley, Nev., plant will permanently close in late January. The plant specializes in retail advertising inserts and employs approximately 75 people.
■ The Oklahoma City plant will permanently close in early March. The plant produces magazines, catalogs and retail advertising inserts and employs approximately 400 people.
■ The Nashville plant will permanently close by mid-April. The plant specializes in retail advertising inserts and employs approximately 175 people.
Work performed in these plants will be consolidated into other Quad locations, including Wisconsin.
“This decision in no way reflects the quality and performance of employees in the plant, all of whom have performed well and worked hard to make the plant succeed. Quad continues to optimize its print manufacturing operations to align capacity with decreased industry volumes,” reads the statement. “Nevertheless, print remains an important and integral part of Quad’s integrated marketing platform that is focused on uncomplicating marketing and delivering more for brands and marketers through reducing the complexity of working with multiple agencies and vendor partners, improving process efficiencies and enhancing marketing spend effectiveness.”
Quad is offering affected employees the option to relocate to another Quad facility in the United States where the work is being consolidated. For employees who are unable to relocate, they will be offered a comprehensive separation package that includes severance pay, continuation of health care benefits and career transition assistance through a career counseling company.