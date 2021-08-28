RICHFIELD — The Village Board last week approved the developers agreement for Quest Engineering’s project at the southwest corner of Endeavor Drive and Richfield Parkway, as well as industrial bonding for the project through the village.
Quest, a custom cabinet manufacturer, has worked with the village for months on its new home. Village Administrator Jim Healy said the Village Board approved industrial bonds for the project last week — for $10 million, according to village documents — which Quest will use for construction.
Richfield will not be liable for the bonds or payments, according to village information. The company is simply bonding through the village to make use of Richfield’s tax exempt status for financing, and Quest will be responsible for all payment.
The developer’s agreement was approved for the Quest project as well, which is often one of the final steps before a project can make physical progress. The village already formed a tax incremental financing district for the project earlier this year to assist the development.
Quest plans to build a new facility of about 100,000 square feet for manufacturing, warehousing and operations; the Quest property is the only property in the district, which is the village’s first TID. Healy said earlier this year that the project will allow Quest to consolidate the operations and staff of multiple buildings currently in Richfield and Jackson into the one, new location.
According to information in village and project documents, the 10.23-acre site also has room for future expansion to add another 20,000 square feet.
Under the developer’s agreement, Quest guaranteed an investment of at least $7.925 million. The company further guaranteed that if the village undertakes public improvements to benefit the TID — and therefore benefit Quest’s facility — the Quest property will possess enough value that the tax increment it generates will be enough to pay off the village’s investment through the TID.
Municipalities often use TID funds to provide developer incentives or install infrastructure, such as roads and water and sewer; in some cases the money is borrowed for costs up front and then paid back using TID money collected over the lifetime of the district. There are time limits imposed on how long a TID may exist, after which the district is closed and properties return to normal tax rolls.
The TID agreement between Richfield and Quest also included a developer’s incentive up to $1.11 million, to be paid throughout the TID’s life dependent on the value of the development. That incentive was codified in the developer’s agreement as well.