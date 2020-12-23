RICHFIELD — A major expansion of an existing business in the village could be coming in 2021.
Quest Engineering Inc. already has a facility in the village’s Helsan Business Park and is proposing the possible construction of an approximately 100,000 square-foot facility in the village’s Endeavor Business Park. Village Administrator Jim Healy said details still have to be finalized for the project, but it should bring additional jobs to the area when completed.
“The Village Board has directed staff to move forward with a potential memorandum of understanding with Economic Development of Washington County and to engage Ehlers on a proposed development agreement with Quest Engineering for the project,” Healy said. “They are a national player in their industry. They are great corporate citizens. They are talking about the potential of new employees and great things coming.
“I believe they are looking at 2021 construction,” Healy said.
Quest Engineering is a cabinet manufacturer serving the kitchen, bath and closet markets nation-wide.
Quest CEO and President Chris Lefebre said the company has been working with the EDWC and village officials on the potential development of a new manufacturing facility in Richfield.
“We have been operating our manufacturing company in Richfield since 2012 and also operate a manufacturing facility in Jackson. We currently occupy three different buildings with our goal to consolidate and add additional footage for future expansion,” Lefebre said. “We believe it would be of a mutual success if Quest would be able to develop a new site in Richfield.”
EDWC conducts studies and research on the economic impact of new or expanded businesses and can provide data to support what a company’s expansion will mean to the regional and local economy.
Healy said the village pays an annual fee to EDWC so they can act as a consultant to the village and can offer advice and opinion on proposed economic development projects.
“Many times they can help broker a deal,” Healy said. “Ehlers is a financial consultant who provide ideas and suggestions about different methods of financing a possible economic develop project that could benefit both the local government and the business or industry that is proposing a possible project.”
Healy said the village has worked extensively with both the EDWC and Ehlers in the past on other projects and proposals. Quest Vice President of Sales and Marketing Ryan Wagner said owners Chris and Todd Lefebre, brothers and company founders, are still working out project details. The company was founded in 2000 by the Lefebre brothers.
In 2010 new and additional equipment was added to the plant, allowing a greater capacity and product consistency.