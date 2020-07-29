DETROIT — Quicken Loans is looking to raise as much as $3.8 billion from its initial public offering.
The Detroit-based mortgage giant, which is rebranding itself as Rocket Companies, disclosed Tuesday in an SEC filing that it is proposing a $22-per-share maximum offering price and selling 172,500,000 shares.
Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert would maintain significant control of the company following the IPO through his holding company, Rock Holdings, which would have 79% of the combined voting power of Rocket Companies’ common stock.
The company anticipates its likely net proceeds from the IPO as about $3.1 billion, based on a $21 per-share price, which would be the midpoint of the $20 to $22 offering price range.