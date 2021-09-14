Raised Grain Brewing marks six years with new beer

WAUKESHA — For its sixth year of operation, Raised Grain Brewing Co. will hold a weeklong celebration featuring music and beer, including an anniversary stout.
The celebration starts Sept. 21 and runs through Sept. 25. Haze Before the Storm Triple IPA will make its return on Sept. 24 and the Bourbon barrel-aged 2021 Anniversary Stout will be released on Sept. 25, according to a news release.
“This is really a celebration of all the wonderful people that have supported us over the past six years,” said Nick Reistad, owner and chief operating officer. “We have a lineup of some of our favorite cellared beers throughout the week, culminating with the Haze release on Friday and the much anticipated 2021 Anniversary Stout on Saturday.”
The 6th Anniversary Party will celebrate the RG Terrace featuring the openair container bar. The full lineup of RG beers will also be available inside the Taproom.
Live music will play every night, and throughout the day on Saturday. The Wisconsin Badger football game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be played indoor and outdoor on the RG Terrace.
Raised Grain Brewing Co. is located at 1725 Dolphin Drive, Suite B, Waukesha. Taproom hours and more can be found on