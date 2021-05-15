WAUKESHA — Raised Grain Brewing Company has announced they are welcoming back customers to enjoy the warm weather at their new outdoor bar.
Nick Reistad, co-owner, said the business located at 1725 Dolphin Drive, Suite B., Waukesha, expanded their patio, or “terrace” seating last summer because more people wanted to be outside with COVID-19 impacts. The company since has decided to open an outdoor bar.
“I think people in Wisconsin want to be outside regardless of what’s been going on for the past year,” he said. “So it just made sense. I think last year people were just happy to be out and able to socialize to whatever extent they were able to and I think this year everybody’s expectations are going to be a little higher and we always aim to exceed our customer’s expectations.”
Reistad said there will be one or two “beer-tenders” outside serving customers at the U-shaped outdoor bar. There is also “ample” seating outside in the terrace. Reistad said the company also allows for touches ordering where individuals can scan a QR code to have their food delivered to their table while avoiding lines.
The company will also be launching their pop-up beer garden series in collaboration with Waukesha County Parks next weekend in Muskego, which will be traveling throughout the county for the duration of the summer.
For the 2021 schedule, visit: https://www.waukeshacounty. gov/popupbeergardens.