WAUKESHA — Raised Grain Brewing Co. will once again be serving up its cold beer in Waukesha County parks, starting May 21 in Muskego.
The Pop-Up Beer Gardens will rotate at several Waukesha County parks, Muskego, Minooka, Fox River, Menomonee, Fox Brook and Mukwonago, through Sept. 18.
“Raised Grain looks forward to seeing family and friends enjoy a beer or hard seltzer outdoors in their favorite parks this summer,” said Nick Reistad of Raised Grain Brewing Co. “We are taking the necessary steps to offer a safe experience for all our guests.”
All Pop-Up Beer Garden locations will be open Thursdays and Fridays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. throughout the summer. Vehicles entering the park will need an annual Waukesha County Parks sticker or to purchase a daily park entrance. Annual stickers are available to purchase online at www.waukeshacountyparks.com.
In addition to seven Raised Grain beers being on tap, its Diamond Hard Seltzer also will be available for purchase. Diamond Hard Seltzer is brewed with Wisconsin ingredients, is 5% alcohol, 100 calories, and gluten removed. A rotating lineup of Waukesha County-based food trucks, including Matty’s Food Truck, Just Smokin’ BBQ, Benet’s BBQ and Tramper’s Oak Fired Pizza, also will be in the parks.
“We are pleased to be offering a safe outdoor option for our community to enjoy both our beautiful park system and local brews from Raised Grain once again,” said Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow.
Safety precautions
The beer gardens will take advantage of the wide-open parks space, and staff will be taking every measure possible to allow for social distancing, including spreading out picnic tables and creating areas that allow customers to take advantage of the large spaces, according to the announcement. Beer garden visitors are encouraged to bring their own folding chairs and to wear masks in accordance with current state or local guidelines.
See the full schedule below and more details at www.rgbrewing.com/beergarden.