Ray’s Shoes on the move in West Bend

WEST BEND — Ray Carlson’s shoes are on the move.
Ray’s Shoe Repair is moving about five minutes away, from 459 N. Main St. in West Bend to 827 S. Main St. in the Decorah Shopping Center.
Carlson has been the sole occupant of the original Lithia Brewery office for the past 33 years. Last month, West Bend’s Plan Commission approved a site plan to develop a $35 million mixed-use complex.
It was natural for Ray to follow in his father Bill Carlson’s footsteps — when he was in fourth grade his father bought a shoe repair business and ran it out of their Hartford home.
When he was in his late teens, Ray Carlson worked at a shoe repair place in Northridge Mall.
“That’s back when business was booming. Now it’s a dying trade,” Carlson said.
Northridge is long gone and Carlson runs the only shoe repair business in Washington County.
“Twenty years ago I was busy, now it’s just enough,” Carlson said.
He sells a few products that are still well made, including Redwing boots.
While the boots could be purchased elsewhere, he has the edge over shoe stores because of his ability to repair them.
His inventory includes machines he bought from a Kewaskum shoe repair business in the 1970s. The shop’s stitchers date back to the 1930s and ’40s and his latest acquisitions are sewing machines Carlson bought 20 years ago.
“That stuff never wears out,” Carlson said.
Like the machines that were built to last, so were the products they repaired.
“Everything’s changed now. It’s a throwaway society,” Carlson said.
Still, people that find value in repairing instead of replacing come to Ray’s with Birkenstock sandals, coats, tents, luggage, purses, dog harnesses, trampolines and anything worth keeping.
He does build ups on shoes for people who have a shortened leg after a hip replacement.
Last year a man brought in a baseball glove for repair that matched the age of some of his vintage repair equipment. Carlson took the 1930s-era glove completely apart, re-sewed and restrung it and brought it back to working condition.
Carlson isn’t sure how he feels about leaving what has been a second home for the past three-plus decades, but the new shop has its charms.
“It will be refreshing after 33 years to have a nice, new spot,” Carlson said. “And if I want to get something to eat, there are lots of places on that side of town.”
The new Ray’s Shoe Repair will open at 827 S. Main St. on June 1.
For more information see Ray’s Shoe Repair on Facebook or call 262-338-7979.