WEST BEND — “Hectic, but totally worth it,” is how Beth Rose, owner of West Bend Pilot Boutique & Unique Finds, 101 South Main St., West Bend, describes reopening with one day’s notice weeks after the boutique temporarily closed due to COVID-19.
On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers signed Emergency Order 36: Interim Order to Turn the Dial, which allows retail store and strip mall stores with entrances to the outside to open with some restrictions.
Retail stores cannot serve more than five customers at one time and shoppers and store workers must maintain a six-foot distance from one another. Stores that cannot observe social distancing requirements must limit occupancy to less than five customers. The order also encourages customers and store workers to wear masks.
The order took effect immediately, but many store owners waited until Tuesday to reopen to give themselves time to prepare for customers after weeks of closure.
“I was very excited. I cried in a good way,” said Heidi Hochrein-Parlow, owner of Cherry Pickin’s, 337 North Main St., West Bend. The enthusiasm from her customers contributed to her decision to reopen the day after the emergency order was signed.
“My customers were clamoring to have me open even before it was lifted,” she said.
In addition to eager shoppers, Hochrein-Parlow said that even with the shop being closed, she still had electric, telephone, mortgage and other bills to pay.
Cherry Pickin’s had been selling products online over the past several weeks on Facebook by uploading photos of items and scheduling curbside pickups. She said operating in this fashion worked well for the business and she did sell several items.
Hochrein-Parlow continued to work at her store in hopes that the order would be lifted, but did not expect it to be so soon.
“We were ecstatic, but we were behind, so we really had to get in gear and get the place ready for customers,” said Rose.
About 35 vendors sell items at West Bend Pilot Boutique & Unique Finds. Rose said minutes after learning about the new order, she was texting other vendors. Soon after, several vendors met at the boutique to prepare for reopening.
Like Cherry Pickin’s, the boutique maintained limited operations by offering curbside pickup and deliveries and doing online sales.
“We love that the community continues to shop local and we appreciate that,” said Rose.
She said there has been a steady stream of customers and it was a successful reopening.
“People are excited to be shopping — a little normalcy,” she said.
Hochrein-Parlow said the store has not had issues maintaining the five-customer limit on Tuesday, but expects more customers during the weekend. She may turn one of the store’s two entrances into an exit only, helping maintain a limited number of shoppers.
While some retail stores are preparing to open, the customer limit could prevent larger retail stores from opening. The order does not apply to large indoor shopping malls or stores with interconnected passage entrances.
Nail salons, hair dressers and barbers cannot reopen now and bars and restaurants may only provide pickup and delivery services.
Some area businesses are not reopening at this time, but hope to welcome customers in person soon. Consider the Lilies, a floral shop at 136 South Main St., West Bend, and home decor and gift shop A Conversation Piece, 132 South 6th Ave., West Bend, did not reopen Tuesday, but each updated customers via social media that that they hope to do be open soon.