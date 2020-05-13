Re-OPEN for BUSINESS

WAUKESHA — After Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday nearly all nonessential retail stores could reopen immediately, some area businesses opened Tuesday, such as Shelley’s Hallmark in Menomonee Falls.
The business at N78-W14551 Appleton Ave. must follow new guidelines established in the order.
Under the guidelines, most nonessential retail stores may reopen to the public as long as they serve no more than five customers at a time.
The order applies to retail stores but not businesses providing services such as hair salons, nail salons and barbers. Restaurants are still only allowed to offer pickup and delivery options.
The order encourages all shoppers and workers to wear masks but does not require them. It requires everyone to maintain six feet of distance from each other in the stores.
Shelley’s Hallmark owner Shelley Kohl said she is cleaning the store, requiring customers to wear masks and following social distancing guidelines.
The store will be open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
“It did definitely impact my business ... because I pay the rent,” Kohl said. “I did curbside pickup, so I did a lot of videos and photos on Facebook and that did bring people, but nothing significant whatsoever.”
Kohl said she’s missed her customers and employees.
“There was no warning of this so all my merchandise shipped for Easter and Mother’s Day, and that’s a lot of merchandise ... but that’s OK because I’m really all about safety first,” she said.
James Bula, owner of Kowabunga Comics, 650 E. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc, said he plans on reopening from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and will have temporary hours posted on the store’s Facebook page at www.facebook. com/Incredicow.
Bula said they have been taking time under the Safer at Home order to improve the store and process storage but he is excited to reopen and see his customers again.
“We’ve been able to do mail order and we’ve done some curbside pickup in the last couple of days too, that’s been nice,” he said. “We’ve been able to see and at least talk to some of our customers over the phone and through email.”
While many retail businesses are setting plans for their reopening, The Smiley Barn, a toy and candy store at 2420 Milwaukee St., Delafield, is waiting for more information.
Owner Maria Luther said she is not planning to reopen under Evers’ new guidelines and does not yet feel comfortable reopening May 26.
“This whole thing has caused me so many sleepless nights,” she said. “I know that it’s in our best interest for the business to reopen, yet I cannot just wrap my head around causing one of my employees to get sick ... or have an even more dreadful outcome.”
Luther said it’s been a tough decision because she doesn’t want to disappoint her customers. She is working on getting online shopping with curbside pickup set up by Tuesday.
“I want to watch what happens in the other states as they are reopened and get more information on whether there is going to be a second wave that hits us,” Luther said. “We have five employees and three of the five people are in highrisk categories.”
Luther said not making revenue is scary.
“But even if I have to use some of the money earmarked for my retirement, I’d rather do that,” she said. “As long as I can keep The Smiley Barn from going bankrupt, I’m going to do everything I can to protect my employees first.”
Luther said for updates on their hours, customers can visit The Smiley Barn’s website or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TheSmileyBarn.