Q. I am planning a same-sex marriage. Will we be entitled to Social Security benefits?
A. Yes. Social Security recognizes same-sex marriages. Your benefits will be the same as any other marriage.
Q. Both my husband and I are 68. We were planning to wait until 70 to apply for benefits. Are there any reasons why we shouldn’t? My husband has earned more than me. Neither of us is working now.
A. As you know, both of you will receive an additional 8% in your Social Security benefits for every year you wait to start taking them, between your full retirement age and age 70.
There is both an advantage and a disadvantage in applying for your benefits now. If you apply for benefits now, you will receive a prorated increase of 8% per year from your full retirement age to age 68. If you wait until 70, you will receive an additional increase in benefits of 8% per year from age 68 to 70. So, the advantage in applying now would be the receiving Social Security income from age 68 to age 70 that otherwise you wouldn’t receive. The disadvantage is that at age 70 you would not be receiving the additional 8% annual increase from age 68 to age 70. Your age 68 Social Security benefit would be the same benefit you would receive at age 70. (This assumes that your benefit at 68 would exceed 50% of your husband’s Social Security benefit when he applies for benefits at age 70.)
Because your husband has earned more than you under Social Security, if he predeceases you, you will be entitled to a survivor benefit 100% of the Social Security benefit he was receiving at the time of his death. You would be entitled to whichever is higher, the survivor benefit or the Social Security benefit based on your work record, not both.
Q. I understand that if I predecease my wife, she will be entitled to 100% of my Social Security benefit. Would my daughter be entitled to any survivor benefit?
A. In order for your child to receive a survivor benefit, he or she must be unmarried and your natural child, legally adopted child or step-child. In addition, the child must be under 18, or under 19 and a full-time elementary or high school student, or 18 or over and under a total disability that began before age 22.
The benefit would be 75% of the worker’s full benefit amount. However, there is a “family limit.” The family maximum ranges between 1.5 to 1.8 times the worker’s full payment amount, based on a four-stage formula.
Q. My husband recently passed away, and I was the named beneficiary on his IRA accounts. I have been told that it would be advantageous to roll over the account into my IRA because I can maintain the stretch option and not be restricted to the 10-year term. Is there any reason not to do that? I am 55.
A. The stretch option is valuable, and you should take advantage of that option. However, you are under 59 1/2, and if you need some funds from the accounts before you reach 59 1/2, you can avoid a 10% early withdrawal penalty by using an “inherited IRA account” established for your husband’s IRA. You could withdraw funds from that account without penalty, although the amount withdrawn will be taxable at your ordinary income tax rates. At any time after your withdrawal, you can then have the account established in your name. There are advantages in doing so, such as the stretch option, but once you establish the account in your name, there would be a 10% penalty on any withdrawals you take prior to reaching age 59 1/2.
