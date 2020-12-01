It’s been a tough year for Wisconsin’s restaurants and the future doesn’t look much improved. To help give the restaurant industry a boost, the Wisconsin Restaurant Association has launched its “Ready to Serve Safely” campaign that showcases restaurants who are committed to employee and customer safety by following best practices for COVID-19 mitigation.
“It’s important to highlight that so many restaurants are doing everything right to ensure the safety of their customers and their teams,” said Kristine Hillmer, president & CEO of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association. “Restaurants are being unfairly targeted as possible spreaders of COVID-19, when in reality there is no data that points to individuals being more likely to contract the virus when going to a restaurant.”
Since the pandemic began, restaurants have transitioned their business models, invested in protective equipment, rearranged tables for social distancing and implemented new sanitation protocols, according to the announcement from the Wisconsin Restaurant Association.
To participate in the Ready to Serve Safely campaign, Wisconsin Restaurant Association member restaurants must sign the “Ready to Serve Safely” commitment and follow specific safety protocols and compliance criteria which include:
■ Follow FDA, CDC and EPA COVID-19 guidelines
■ Adhere to Wisconsin and local health department orders or mandates
■ Provide employee training on food safety, sanitation and COVID-19 mitigation practices
■ Adhere to the Wisconsin Restaurant Association pandemic guidance Restaurants receive a detailed list of criteria that outlines all requirements for participation.
Participating restaurants will be listed in the online Ready to Serve Safely directory of Wisconsin Restaurants at www.safediningwisconsin.com.