MILWAUKEE — The Independent Business Association of Wisconsin Public Policy Forum will host a listening session with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch of the 1848 Project.
The meeting will be held from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 21 at the Annex Wealth Management Training Center, 12700 W. Bluemound Road, Suite 200, Elm Grove.
The 1848 Project is an organization that is working to produce the next agenda for Wisconsin. As part of the mission, the project is hosting listening sessions throughout the state to gather input and ideas from everyday Wisconsinites.
Steve Kohlmann, executive director of IBAW, said, “This is a great opportunity to voice your concerns about what’s happening to your business as well as your viewpoints on where the state of Wisconsin is heading.”
This public policy session is a free event open to the public, courtesy of the IBAW. Registration is required at IBAW.com. Doors open at 2:45 p.m. Annex Wealth Management follows all COVID-19 safety protocols.