Rebels with a cause: Rebellion Brewing offers beer for the people

CEDARBURG — Talking with Dale Georgeff about his Cedarburg business, Rebellion Brewing, you get the sense that this brewing company is his happy place. Along with partner Rod Otto and executive manager Peter Olds, the threesome love everything about the brewing business.
It all started when Cedarburg native Dale and friend Rod, former long-time volunteer football coaches of the Cedarburg Colts began home brewing in Dale’s enlarged garage, creating a small back bar they called The Bite Me Bar, featuring a shark logo. Their bar talk, over a beer or two, eventually segued into “let’s start a brewery”! Friend Peter Olds, former owner of Martini Pete’s in Grafton and North 48 in Cedarburg loved their Agave Lager, thought a brewery was a great idea and mentioned that Silver Creek Brewing was for sale. Several weeks later, they owned the place.
Dale’s understanding wife Karla agreed to the sudden and unexpected purchase on two conditions — that they add a women’s restroom and second, serve a Weiss beer. Rebellion Brewing is housed in the lower level of the beautiful and historic Cedarburg landmark building, the Cedarburg Mill, a grist mill originally constructed in 1844 by Fredrick Hilgen and William Schroeder and updated in 1855. The 42” thick walls, stone and brick construction and entrance spanning the mill race and flowing Cedar Creek has been updated and provides a one of a kind setting perfect for brewing. However, drilling through the stone wall provided a challenge when they had to replace the $56,000 boiler.
The three of them debated names, all are Civil War history buffs and Three Rebels seemed an apt description but Rebellion Brewing was the final choice and the pub is appropriately decorated with assorted Americana, including American flags, the U.S. Constitution and the Declaration of Independence and opened, fittingly, on July 4, 2018. The “Beer for the People” line came about when a beer that Dale proposed was “beer for Dale” and his partners said, no “Beer for the People”!
The large comfortable outside patio overlooking scenic Cedar Creek and the waterfall is a hidden gem and packed with happy customers in-season and live weekly entertainment on Saturday evenings and first Fridays all year long and keeps guests coming back for Outlaw Country, Classic Rock & Roll and 80’s music, booked by frequent musician Matt Tyner.
When it comes to producing beers, the trio is exacting. Hops come from Germany, malt from Briess Farms in Chilton and grains from Great Grains and Beans in Manitowoc. Rebellion now produces 3,600 gallons each month and an ever-changing selection on tap includes 15 beers — lagers, pilsners, Weiss, pale ales, IPAs, porters, stouts, ciders and blonde root beer, as well as commercial beers. Biggest sellers are the Florida Fever — a tangerine pale ale, Texas Tea — a nitro beer and Otto — a light Bavarian Weiss. Wines are also available as well as three kinds of Pete’s Sangria. Food can be ordered from area restaurants and there is always popcorn, pizza and Milwaukee Pretzels available.
One of their fan favorites is their custom Pete’s Bloody Mary. The Bloody Mary mix was hand-crafted by Pete and is now bottled and available for sale. Add vodka, a homemade cooler pickle, speared sausage, cheese and olives and it is an award-winner. In 2019 their offerings were named 2nd Best Bloody Mary by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Top choice Competition, along with other awards including 2nd Best Old Fashioned, 2nd Best Bar Business and Top 20 Best Bar awards.
It’s no wonder that customers flock to Rebellion. While they rarely enter competitions, at the Mayville Brew Fest they received 2nd place for their Landmark Lager out of 22 breweries, losing first by just one vote.
Dale has other businesses to attend to, including Paint Doctors and as a licensed insurance agent, but what makes he and his partners most happy is that they are creating products that they love and makes their customers happy, too, like when a customer says “boy, that’s a really good beer”. Dale remarked that “the people who come in are always in a good mood” and women who come alone remark that “they feel safe and comfortable here”. It’s a fun and welcoming place for locals and travelers alike.
Interesting things are always happening. A local couple, with friend Joe Nicholes and wife Becca in tow, arrived one rainy Sunday. Joe was absent-mindedly twirling his key ring when it dropped in the water below the mill race. He looked down, could see it and asked if he could go down and retrieve it and because he was a tree surgeon and used to heights climbed down and grabbed it. And, the Rebellion staff always finds a way to have a good time — an insider staff perk came about with the installation of a steam whistle. Every once in a while a staffer pulls it for a “union break” and the staff stop and all do a shot.
One of the most important causes that the Georgeff’s and their friends support is the 501(c)(d) charitable Love 4 Lexi Foundation. Dale and Karla’s daughter Lexi died at age 15 in 2005 from a rare birth defect. After many surgeries and an attempt at a multi-organ transplant, she lost her fight. A beloved student and cheerleader at Webster Middle School, few knew of her serious and ongoing health issues. The Georgeffs, through continuing fundraisers, have raised tens of thousands of dollars to support other families of children with huge medical bills and unreimbursed health care supplies.
Rebellion Brewing, N57 Portland Road, Cedarburg is open Tuesday-Thursday, 4-12 p.m., Friday 12 p.m.-12 a.m., Saturday 11 a.m.-12 a.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. -6 p.m. Their website is rebellionbrewingusa.com. For more information, call 262-421-8678.