This photo released by the U.S Food and Drug Administration on March 17, 2023, shows Gerber Good Start SootheProTM Powdered Infant Formula. In March, the Perrigo Company issued a voluntary recall of certain lots of the infant formula “out of an abundance of caution” due to the possible presence of Cronobacter sakazakii, a germ that can cause serious or deadly infections in infants. The infant formula recalled over potential bacteria contamination was distributed to retailers across eight states even after the recall begun, according to a release published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on May 14, 2023. (U.S Food and Drug Administration via AP)