ReFabulous’ furniture pieces offer a unique way to browse hisory

CEDARBURG — Whether by design or happenstance, walking into the charming, eclectic collection at ReFabulous, a delightful shop on the second floor of Cedar Creek Settlement, will inspire fond memories.
Proprietor Wendy Cox holds down the fort in this shop and she likes nothing better than to engage with visitors as they browse the amazing pieces she has found, picked, refurbished, re-purposed, painted and embellished.
When asked how she got into up-cycling she said, “I’m just a blingy kind of gal who loves old things and the stories they hold, and I want to make them beautiful and useful again”.
ReFabulous is Cox’s first foray into owning a retail shop. After a health issue forced her to rethink her priorities, she decided to do something that just made her happy. And, after years of selling her eye-catching pieces at Cedarburg’s Maxwell Street Days and other art fairs, she was encouraged by another artist to open a retail shop. They told her there was space in the Cedar Creek Settlement building. So, in 2014, she opened her doors to this large, sunny space overlooking Cedar Creek.
The shop is a mix of vintage, mid-century, retro, modern farmhouse, shabby chic and up-cycled furniture pieces, all thoughtfully curated and displayed according to era, color and design so customers will want to linger. When asked where she finds pieces, Cox said that when traveling for pleasure she always combines frequent stops at roadside sale signs, farm sales, flea markets, upscale thrift stores and boutiques. That’s why many customers tell her that ReFabulous reminds them of the American Pickers television show.
Her favorite thing is creating something beautiful from something old and worn out. If it is a piece of furniture, she spends a lot of time cleaning, degreasing, vacuuming, priming and then painting and decorating it with her artistic flair. Then what was an old cabinet becomes a beautiful, one of a kind coffee bar or shabby chic dressing table.
Cox has a particular affection for old and rusty pieces — and chicken feeders hold endless possibilities for usefulness. She buys them whenever she sees them and converts them to plant holders or table-scape candle holders or electrified chandeliers and they “fly” out of the shop. Some of her biggest sellers are farmhouse enamel-ware, old lanterns that can be wired, farmhouse pieces of all kinds and hard to find old wooden dough bowls from the 1800’s to 1900’s.
Unique finds for all tastes
Some of Cox’s personal favorite objects are industrial items — like pocket watches, old-geared tables and cameras. Many times professional photographers or photography students are looking for vintage cameras and find them here — as well as people who love the look of an old camera on a shelf.
Some of her pieces are nearly priceless — like the two 6-foot vintage mermaids she happened upon at an old farm sale in Indiana, both made of wood with faded original paint, originally hanging in a nautical- themed tavern. Those lovely hand-carved mermaids once hung from the ceiling in her shop, one reclining on an old wooden porch swing. Now one resides in a bar on Broadway in New York City. The bar owner designing the bar décor around the mermaid. The other sold to a private collector in Pennsylvania. She said her biggest regret was selling those amazing ladies.
Another vintage piece that recently sold was a large gold antique cash register. It was sold to The Register Club, a private business club in Nashville. Due to the size, weight and value, she had help and hand-delivered it, then spending the rest of the time scouring the area for more treasures to bring back to Wisconsin.
A timeless interest
Her customers are all ages. People in their 80s love reminiscing and young adults and even high school-aged visitors are intrigued by the “cool factor” of the shop and the history of the items within. Cox understands how they feel — growing up she spent countless hours playing at her great-uncle’s farm and junkyard with cousins, exploring old rusty cars and farm equipment, planting a seed that developed into her love for old signs, cooking pieces, tools and other items covered in rust as well as spending treasured time with her grandmother, hearing stories of the old days, listening to old music on a Victrola and admiring her antique perfume bottles. Her husband Brian spent 30 years in the Army and while stationed in Germany with their two daughters, Wendy developed a passion for the elegance of a well-set table with beautiful old crystal pieces, china, linens and centerpieces and her shop displays many of those items.
Although antiques, vintage and up-cycled pieces are a mainstay, ReFabulous also supports several local artisans who make beautiful and fragrant hand-made soaps, decorative seasonal headbands, stained glass and jewelry.
A big portion of Wendy’s business is now online, using social media — Instagram, Facebook and Etsy, and she has also done live sales in her shop. Many of her customers come in weekly to see what’s new and she keeps a running list of items her customers are looking for. Her philosophy is to provide excellent customer service and she truly enjoys the role that a local retailer fulfills to make a more personal connection with her customers and to make people smile!
For now, ReFabulous is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and occasionally a Monday or Wednesday or by appointment.