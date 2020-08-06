Regal Ware celebrates 75th anniversary

KEWASKUM — Today marks the 75th anniversary for Regal Ware, an American-owned marketing and manufacturing company anchored in the food and beverage industry, bringing premium products to families since 1945.
The Regal Ware history is a long story of family, craftsmanship, entrepreneurialism and opportunity. Regal Ware founder J.O. Reigle started the company in 1945 out of a desire to build “the finest plant with the finest equipment to produce and sell the world’s finest cooking ware,” the company said in a statement.
As a business owner, salesman, philanthropist and family man, Reigle embodied the self-reliance, core values, innovation and resolve that have become the cornerstone of Regal Ware. Both third and fourth generations of the Reigle family and countless other multi-generational families have been working for Regal Ware.
“Something our founders instilled in our company culture, all those years ago, is that everybody matters and that success comes from empowering and supporting those around us,” said President and CEO Jeff Reigle. “We have achieved this 75-year milestone through the collaboration, ingenuity and dedication of our employees. We know that it’s not just our passion for our customers that has boosted us to the top; it’s our emphasis on delivering superior quality in everything we do, our pledge to maintain integrity in all business practices and our dedication to innovation and continuous improvement. It’s our exceptionally skilled and talented staff, our commitment to workplace diversity and our long history of treating everyone with dignity and respect. And, it’s our connection to our local community, where our employees donate countless hours of service and where we direct much of our financial support. We heartily recognize that the success of our company comes directly from the success of our customers, our business partners and our employees.”
“Today, people still make the difference in how Regal Ware does business,” the company’s statement continues. “It is the entrepreneurial spirit and active collaboration in a diverse environment that creates those meaningful products and services that make Regal Ware differentiated and valuable to our partners and consumers.”
Regal Ware is in business for and because of their customers. The company conducts business in more than 45 countries. Their products help maximize nutrition in foods.
Regal Ware is also devoted to supporting the growth and success of the entire cookware industry, as long-standing members of the Direct Selling Association, the Cookware Manufacturers’ Association and the International Housewares Association. Regal Ware, Inc. is a privately-held American-owned company that manufactures and markets food and beverage products. The company’s products are designed to help strengthen families around the world by creating memorable experiences and traditions around the table. Regal Ware reaches those tables through a direct-to-consumer strategy, which helps empower and change the lives of our independent dealers and distributors in countries across the globe, and is complemented by select retail engagements and e-commerce platform.
Regal Ware acquired the assets and heritage of The West Bend Company in 2002 and celebrated 100 years of manufacturing in 2011. Regal Ware cookware products are produced in Wisconsin manufacturing facilities and sold under a variety of brand names through direct-to-the-consumer channels, including Saladmaster, Lifetime and Classica.
In addition, American Kitchen and ESPRO coffee and tea presses are available online and in select retail locations.
For more information, visit www.regalware.com.