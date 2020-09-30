KEWASKUM — Regal Ware has finalized the acquisition of ESPRO, which offers premium coffee and tea presses and accessories.
During the past two-and-a-half years, the ESPRO brand has become a significant part of Regal Ware’s line of kitchen products when the Kewaskum company became majority shareholder.
ESPRO Founder Bruce Constantine, who has been president since the April 2018 acquisition, will leave the company, according to the announcement.
“I am extremely proud of where we’ve taken the ESPRO brand since joining the Regal Ware family We have launched three new products, building upon the two products that put us on the map in the premium coffee and tea space. The groundwork for a worldclass brand has been laid.
Now, it’s time for someone whose passion is growing the business to take it to the next level,” Constantine said. “For me, I’m an innovator. I’m ready to take some time off and break some new glass.”
ESPRO was founded to help espresso professionals improve the consistency of their coffee-making. Their first products, a calibrated tamper and controlled-flow milk-steaming pitcher, helped baristas make better espresso-based beverages.
The company then focused more on products for home baristas.
Since joining Regal Ware two years ago, ESPRO has launched three additional product lines: Cold Brew, Tasting Cups and the Bloom Pour Over Coffee brewer.
Dave Lenz, chief operating officer for Regal Ware, will be interim ESPRO president while the company conducts an executive search to fill the role.