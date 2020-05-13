Region saw a 9.2% decline in home sales for April

Washington County was the bright spot for April home sales in the four-county metro Milwaukee area with an increase of 7.5% in sales, while the three other counties saw a decline.
Home sales for the Milwaukee, Waukesha, Washington and Ozaukee county region were down 9.2% in April, compared to April 2019, according to data released Tuesday by the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors.
Ozaukee County had the most significant decline at 14.3%, followed by Milwaukee County at 11.9% and Waukesha County at 7.5%.
“While there were 1,757 sales a year earlier, the fact that sales occurred in the economic climate the region experienced in April, shows the resilience of the market and the level of demand among consumers,” reads the report by GMAR President Mike Ruzicka.
“The outlier in April was Washington County, which saw a 7.5% increase in sales. Sales in the other regional counties probably would have been higher were it not for closings having been spread out due to reducing the number of closings per day, thoroughly cleaning offices where closings occur, etc. to reduce the spread of coronavirus,” he wrote. Not surprisingly, new home listings in April were also down. For the four-county metro area they declined 33.8% compared to April 2019.
All four counties saw a decline in home listings: Milwaukee, 35.4%; Waukesha, 32%, Washington, 29.4%; and Ozaukee, 35.6%.
In April, the average sale price in the four-county area was up 8.3%, going from $266,922 in April 2019 to $288,948 last month (+$22,026). For the year, average sale prices are up 10.7% to 276,608 from $249,852 in 2019, according to GMAR.