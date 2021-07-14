The four metro Milwaukee counties saw double digit home sale increases during the month of June, according to data released Tuesday by the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors.
The average increase for the Milwaukee, Waukesha, Washington and Milwaukee county region for June was 29.4% higher compared to June 2020.
Leading the four counties was Ozaukee County with an increase of 31.7%, followed by Milwaukee County at 33.1%, then Washington County at 24.7% and Waukesha County at 23.9%.
According to the GMAR release, the 10,253 units sold during the first six months of 2021 were the most ever and the 2,494 units sold in June were the most in five years. Mid-range priced properties have been good sellers for a few years, but units at the higher end of the market increased in June.
Housing units in the $400,000 to $499,000 range were up 63%, while those more than $500,000 increased 71%.
“Given that we’re experiencing an exceptional sales market, one would question whether there is a problem with the supply of inventory and new listings,” reads the report from Mike Ruzicka, president of GMAR.
He said that listings increased 37.4% in June and 11.3% through the second quarter.
“Nonetheless, we do need a lot more houses and condos to satisfy the market,” he wrote.
Quarterly sales for the fourcounty region were up 15.3% compared to the previous second quarter. Milwaukee County had the biggest increase in the second quarter at 22.7%, followed by Ozaukee County at 13.3%, Washington County at 9.5% and Waukesha County at 3.6%.
“The systemic problem with the market is the lack of new construction of single-family houses and condominiums. That bottleneck combined with the demographic surge of millennial and GenZ buyers, historically low interest rates, and a growing economy, have all contributed to an historically tight market,” Ruzicka wrote.
He also predicts that while the market will remain strong, it will be a little slower in the months ahead, which is generally when home sales slow down.