GRAFTON — The Celebrate Grafton committee has decided to cancel the remaining Traveling Food Truck Night events on Aug. 25 and Sept. 15.
Due to COVID-19, they decided to cancel in the best interest of Grafton community members, volunteers and committee members. The event in 2021 is still planned as scheduled.
On their Facebook page, Celebrate Grafton wrote, “We do not feel any public event where people are gathering is in anyone’s best interest. Our world changes daily and as we have seen, usually not for the better. The Washington-Ozaukee (Public) Health Department has said Ozaukee County has consistently stayed in the red for all categories and numbers keep rising daily. As an organization, we want to be conscientious and follow the guidelines.”
They encouraged everyone to “keep practicing social distancing, wearing masks if able, staying home if sick and be in this together by staying apart.”
For more information about the COVID-19 pandemic and how it has affected Ozaukee County, visit the Washington-Ozaukee Health Department’s website at https://www.washozwi.gov/.