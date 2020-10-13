Remodeled ALDI store reopening this month in Grafton

GRAFTON — ALDI will welcome shoppers back to its renovated Grafton store when it reopens Thursday, Oct. 22, at 9 a.m. The store, at 1120 N. Port Washington Road, is part of an initiative to remodel and expand more than 1,300 ALDI stores nationwide. Upon reopening, the Grafton store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The updated store features an improved layout and ample refrigeration to accommodate the recently expanded fresh and convenient food selection. The store also features open ceilings, natural lighting and is built with environmentally friendly materials.
Like all ALDI stores, the remodeled Grafton store provides a streamlined shopping experience, but customers will notice the elevated design and improvements throughout.
“At our core, ALDI has always been passionate about providing the best groceries at the best prices. Now, we’re in the process of remodeling many of our stores to better serve shoppers and ensure the design and experience match the high quality of our products,” said Atty McGrath, Oak Creek division vice president for ALDI. “Each time we remodel a store, the customer feedback is fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome the Grafton residents back with an even better ALDI experience.”
ALDI stores have always been purposefully designed for simplicity and efficiency, and this year ALDI has integrated several new safety features in all its stores across the country.
The retailer has also remained focused on ensuring stores are stocked with the food and household essentials customers want and need, including healthy, convenient options and a robust selection of produce delivered fresh to all stores daily.
Additionally, for those who prefer to buy their groceries online, ALDI continues to grow its e-commerce services. Grocery delivery is available in more than 10,000 ZIP codes, and ALDI recently announced the expansion of Curbside Grocery Pickup to nearly 600 stores nationwide.