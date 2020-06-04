Renaissance announces closure of Waukesha plant

WAUKESHA — Renaissance Manufacturing Group Waukesha, LLC, announced in a letter addressed to Mayor Shawn Reilly on Monday that it will permanently close its facility located at 1401 Perkins Ave., which will impact 120 full-time employees.
The company will pay employees all earned wages and agreed upon benefits at the time of their termination.
The closure comes after Grede also announced separately it had purchased “certain assets” of RMG.
Grede plans to run jobs in its existing facility, leaving no option but to close the Waukesha facility, according to the release from Grede.
The closure is expected to occur July 31, and the shipping department will close by Oct. 31 or earlier.
“This sale occurs given current business conditions that we viewed as insurmountable,” the release, signed by RMG President Todd Martin, said. “We have recently seen a dramatic decrease in heavy truck sales with higher than ever increasing business costs. This is occurring in a market where customers are demanding significant price decreases. The combination of events has forced us into selling the business to a buyer better equipped with product-to-process fit for improved product cost.”
Martin said he would not comment further on the release.
Reilly said he was sad to learn the news.
“I have sympathy for the employees … and obviously this happening at this point in time when the unemployment rate is shot through the roof is real difficult for those people that are working there,” Reilly said. “I really feel for them. Renaissance, it used to be the Navistar plant and Renaissance bought it about five years ago and my understanding is, with the way things are right now it just didn’t work out for them. It’s very unfortunate.”
The acquisition will expand growth for Grede in the commercial vehicle and industrial markets. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
The press release said Grede intends to reallocate work currently done at RMG’s Waukesha facility among its existing plants in Browntown, Liberty and Reedsburg and Biscoe, North Carolina.
“Grede is well capitalized and poised for growth within a fragmented and distressed foundry supply base, and this strategic acquisition strengthens our position in the castings industry,” Grede CEO Cary Wood said. “This investment further brings us new customers and aligns with the markets we are serving while expanding the products and materials we produce.”
Wood said the iron castings market is fragmented and further consolidation is likely to occur due to stress in the broader market.