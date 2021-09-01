Renovations underway for new ReStore location in West Bend

WEST BEND — The new Habitat for Humanity ReStore in West Bend is expected to open by the end of the year in its new location at the old Skate Country, 1950 N. Main St., following a fire in the back room of the building this year.
“Our purchase of the old Skate Country this summer was a blessing for Habitat for Humanity of Washington & Dodge Counties. We needed more retail space and better parking for our customers. To update the building before opening, we are installing a drive-thru drop-off space, and new customer entrance. We hope to be up and running by the new year,” said Thecla Harris, director of development for Habitat for Humanity of Washington and Dodge Counties.
In July, Habitat for Humanity of Washington and Dodge Counties announced the purchase of the old Skate Country, 1950 N. Main St., to become the new location of the ReStore.
The organization is in the process of demolishing and remodeling the 22,000-square-foot building.
The new location has a parking lot to accommodate up to 130 cars and an entryway that will be renovated to create a drive-thru dropoff with an awning for donations of large appliances, furniture, light fixtures and other gently used household items. The site also allows for a larger showroom with additional merchandise.
A grand opening will be announced at a later date and Habitat expects the location to be fully operational by the end of the year.
Habitat for Humanity of Washington and Dodge Counties also has ReStores in Germantown, W190N10768 Commerce Circle, and Beaver Dam, 1022 Madison St. Proceeds from the sales of new or gently used furniture, appliances, cabinets and building materials help fund Habitat’s Homeownership Program and Critical Home Repair programs to serve families in both counties. Donations also prevent reusable materials from going to a landfill.
On the morning of April 23, a fire broke out at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore — West Bend, 508 N. Main St. An employee called 911, reporting smoke in the building. West Bend Fire Department personnel was able to suppress the fire with hose lines and accessed the interior to extinguish any remaining flames.
The fire reportedly started on a workbench in the shop area of the building.
Following the fire, volunteers helped clear out and clean products, and ReStore accepted donations from their parking lot.
Those with additional questions about the West Bend ReStore can call 262-338-0690.