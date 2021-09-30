A television crew interviews the first people in line to buy discounted Broadway show tickets at TKTS, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in New York's Times Square. A recurring debate among theater lovers has been what event constitutes the proper mark of Broadway's return after the global pandemic. For the producers of three powerhouse shows — "The Lion King," "Hamilton" and "Wicked" — the answer is Tuesday, when the anchors of modern Broadway's success rev their engines again. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)