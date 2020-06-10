Replacing Hartford Clark station with retail center approved

HARTFORD — The days are numbered for the old Clark convenience store and gas station and related buildings at 1502 E. Sumner St.
Monday night, the Plan Commission approved a plan submitted by a local developer to tear down the business and other buildings on the property and build a new two-tenant retail center with a drive-thru at the same location.
Mayor Tim Michalak, who also chairs the Plan Commission, said the owner has decided, because of increased competition in the gasoline sales market, it’s time for a new business to be located on the site.
“With the locating of Kwik Trip and a new Casey’s General Store in the area the competition has turned even more difficult for the small independent businesses and he felt it’s time to move on from having the current business there,” Michalak said.
City Planner Justin Drew told the commission the property is surrounded by a large commercial retail center and a medical clinic to the north and other B-5 Highway Business properties to the east, south and west.
“The building will be set back further from East Sumner Street than most of the other adjacent buildings in order to facilitate parking on both sides of a drive aisle as well as place the ingress driveway far enough north of East Sumner Street,” Drew said. “The adopted Smart Growth Plan identifies this area for commercial development and the proposal adheres to that plan. The proposed use is allowed in the B-5 Highway Business District as a permitted use.”
Drew said the east, south and west facades of the new building will be composed of a mix of gray brick, vertical wood siding with a dark brown stain and dark gray synthetic stucco. The north façade will be primarily the dark gray synthetic stucco. “Overall, staff believes the proposed design is attractive and appropriate,” Drew said. “The plan shows 39 parking spaces on the south and west sides of the building. This exceeds code requirements and should be ample for the proposed use.”
Drew said two driveways are proposed. One will access the private street to the west. The second will access the private street to the north. Both driveways are proposed for two-way traffic. The drive-thru is proposed for the west side of the building.