FILE - Trees grow on forest land adjacent to Mount Rainier National Park on Monday, Nov. 23, 2015, near Ashford, Wash. The land is part of a project of 520 acres on private timberland that allows a private nonprofit to sell "carbon credits" to individuals and companies who are hoping to offset their carbon footprints. According to a report by the NewClimate Institute released on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, many of the world's largest companies are failing to take significant enough steps to meet their pledges to achieve zero net carbon emissions in the coming years. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)