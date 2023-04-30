FILE - A Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle, Sept. 30, 2020. Some engineers for the Federal Aviation Administration wanted to ground the Boeing 737 Max soon after a second deadly crash, but top officials in the agency overruled them, according to a government watchdog. The inspector general of the Transportation Department said in a new report Friday, April 28, 2023, that FAA officials wanted to sort out raw data about the two crashes, and held off grounding the plane despite growing international pressure. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)