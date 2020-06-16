WAUKESHA — In 2018, women continued to earn less than men for full-time work both locally and nationally. That’s according to census data analyzed by the Wisconsin Policy Forum in a new report, which finds “the median annual earnings of women in Waukesha County were just 76% of men’s in Waukesha County and 79% of men’s nationally. These figures only include full-time, year-round employees ages 16 and over and are based on where they live rather than where they work.”
In Milwaukee County the median annual earnings of women were about 85% of the median among men. Senior Researcher Joe Peterangelo said it’s important to consider that women in Waukesha County still make more than most elsewhere, with a median income of $52,298. “And they even make more than men in Milwaukee County,” he said.
The gender pay gap is persistent but is narrowing slowly over time; yet challenges remain. Researchers suggest one thing driving the narrowing of the gender pay gap is a lagging of earnings among men, a problem in and of itself. Additionally, there’s reason to believe women workers have been hit harder by job losses than men during the COVID-19 pandemic, which could stall future progress on closing the gap.
“In many cases, pay differences also reflect women being underrepresented in positions that pay the highest wages within each occupational group,” the report finds. “For example, within legal occupations, 87% of judges, magistrates, and other judicial workers and 60% of lawyers and judicial law clerks are male, while 81% of lower-paid legal support workers are female.”
Peterangelo said one factor that may be widening the gender pay gap in Waukesha County is a concentration of exceptionally high-earning men. “The men in Waukesha County make really high salaries,” he said. That could be driving up the median to some extent, making the gap larger.
Regarding solutions, a multi-faceted approach is recommended, said Researcher Betsy Mueller. “There are so many factors that go into creating the pay gap, it’s not just one thing,” she said. “The solutions really have to be as complex as the problem is.”
A silver lining of the COVID-19 pandemic may be that some job flexibility added out of necessity during the stay-at-home order may ossify into norms, like remote work options and adaptable schedules.
“On the public policy side, increasing access to quality affordable child care and paid family leave could help to close gender pay gaps,” the report reads. “The high cost of child care is prohibitive for many families, and relatively few workers nationally have access to paid family leave. This frequently leaves women (and also men) forced to decide between the needs of their families and their jobs. Expanding access to both child care and paid family leave could help to keep women in the workforce and lessen their lifetime income losses related to caregiving. Normalizing or even incentivizing male partners to take family leave also may be necessary to help level the playing field. These types of reforms could benefit not only women but all workers and the economy as a whole.”