A new report shows that manufacturing jobs make up 16.2% of all jobs in Wisconsin, which makes it the state with the second largest share of employment in manufacturing.
Like most states, the number of manufacturing jobs has declined in recent decades. Between 1999 and 2019, Wisconsin lost 112,000 manufacturing jobs, according to Smartest Dollar, which did the report.
“Since 1999, total employment in manufacturing has drastically declined. At the same time, as a result of advances in technology and overall efficiency, manufacturing output has increased. Some states rely more heavily on manufacturing work than others,” reads a release with the report.
Manufacturing jobs in the United States peaked in 1979. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), manufacturing accounted for more than 13% of the U.S. nonfarm workforce in 1999, or 17.3 million jobs. As of 2019, just 8.5% of workers were employed in the manufacturing sector, totaling less than 13 million jobs.
The release also says that while many manufacturing jobs have moved overseas, manufacturing output — measured as the value of goods and services produced in the U.S. — has increased steadily.
“In fact, the BLS’s index of labor productivity for manufacturing is 2.5 times greater than it was in 1987 (the earliest year for which the data is available) due to advances in machinery, increased worker skill, and improved industrial processes.”
According to Smartest Dollar, “between 1999 and 2019, overall durable goods manufacturing output increased by 36.4 percent. While a number of durable goods manufacturing sectors decreased in output, computer and electronic products production more than tripled. In contrast, overall nondurable manufacturing output fell by 3.6 percent over the last 20 years, with the steepest declines observed in apparel and textiles.”
For more information, a detailed methodology, and complete results, you can find the original report on Smartest Dollar’s website: https://smartestdollar.com/research/cities-with-themost-manufacturing-jobs-2020.