Bowlers are making their way back to the lanes.
As pandemic conditions evolve and more Wisconsinites are vaccinated, some bowling centers are seeing an uptick in bowling.
“Open play is coming back and coming back strong,” said Yvonne Bennet, executive director of the Bowling Centers Association of Wisconsin.
While the sport of bowling is still in “recovery mode” following slowdowns in 2020, she projected more bowlers will be returning to lanes in the coming months and a “leisure boom” of open bowling to follow.
“I believe bowlers will be coming back this fall,” she said.
Don Hildebrand, association manager for the Wisconsin State United States Bowling Congress, agreed.
He is seeing more bowlers “starting to come and get back into it as things are starting to relax.”
“Open bowling is just going great. People are coming in and coming back in large numbers,” he said.
Hildebrand works with tournaments and said there has been approximately a 25% to 35% decline in those numbers over the past year.
At Village Bowl in Menomonee Falls, open bowling levels have been increasing since Christmas, according to owner Pete Riopelle.
He said levels have increased from an 80% to 90% drop-off to back to around 50% of pre-pandemic levels.
“We’re working our way back there. It’s going to take time,” he said.
League play has been more consistent, however an increase has been occurring in that area as well recently, according to Riopelle.
“I am pleasantly surprised, we’re getting quite a few calls from the teams that dropped out last year (saying) that they want to come back,” he said.
‘Resume normal activities’
The BCAW is a statewide trade association, representing over 200 businesses and locations. Bennett said there is variance in activity level in the sport across the state, depending on local policies.
But she said that overall “it feels like people generally want to get back out and resume normal activities.”
Similar to tournament levels, league play has been down between 25% and 40%, with disparities again driven by local considerations, according to Bennett.
More than a game, it’s a legacy
Shifts in recent months notwithstanding, bowling has a long history of popularity in Wisconsin.
Enthusiasm for the sport in Wisconsin is likely driven by “a Midwestern attitude,” with people enjoying a family-oriented activity that can carry on through the cold months, Hildebrand said.
“I think it’s also the game itself. It’s similar to golf, anybody can do it,” he said.
Bowling facilities can offer more than a place to roll a ball and knock down pins.
Village Bowl in Menomonee Falls, which according to its website serves the businesses and families of the surrounding areas including Germantown, Lannon, Sussex and more, also houses three banquet halls.
Riopelle said there has been growing interest among customers in using the banquet halls over the past two months.
Then there’s the history of the sport.
The BCAW’s Bennett noted that the state’s European immigrants brought the sport to the area, which paired well with the beer that was popular in German immigrant populations. Many bars included a few lanes in their businesses, and Bennett said the result is the state still houses a wealth of vintage bowling locations featuring two-, four- or six-lane operations.
And she said there are three locations in the state that still operate with human pin setters: Holler House in Milwaukee, Fort Atkinson Club in Fort Atkinson and Fountain City Hall in Buffalo County.
“There’s just a lot of history to bowling here in Wisconsin,” she said, describing such vintage locations as being like “living museums.”
The BCWA has helped encourage bowling tourism for those interested in the sport’s statewide history, and hosted a series of vintage bowling alley tours in recent years. The tours have been suspended during the pandemic, however the association’s site offers resources for those interested in researching sites around the state.
Hildebrand sees the sport’s popularity as an enduring one.
“It is still a fashionable alternative to a Friday night out. Something where you’re mixing and you can talk,” he said.