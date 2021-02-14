DELAFIELD – Hendricks Commercial Properties — the largest landlord in the downtown Delafield business district — has yet to decide when or how it will develop some of the land it recently purchased from the St. John’s Northwestern Academies, but the company president says it may be a single-family residential development rather than commercial buildings.
The Beloit-based development company purchased on Jan. 6 the 112-acre military school campus for $7.7 million, according to academy officials.
However, because of a leaseback agreement between the company and the academy, most of the land, including 35 acres of campus buildings and the sports venues and practice fields surrounding those buildings, will remain under the academy’s control as it continues to operate on the campus.
Parcels along Exeter Street south of the campus, single-family homes owned by the academy north of the campus, and the 9-hole golf course south, west and north of the campus, are available for redevelopment, said Rob Gerbitz, president and chief executive office of Hendricks Commercial Properties.
“We haven’t really had a chance to put a pencil to paper yet,” Gerbitz said about future development plans.
“We know what the market is looking for. The market is looking for residential rather than commercial,” he told The Freeman in an exclusive interview.
According to Gerbitz, there is local and regional demand for single-family residential properties where homeowners can conveniently live, work and play without having to commute.
Because the available St. John parcels are located within walking distance of downtown, there will be a natural “connectivity” between single-family homeowners in a future subdivision and downtown offices, entertainment, and retail establishments, Gerbitz said.
During the past five years, Hendricks Commercial Properties has acquired most of the commercial and retail buildings in downtown Delafield, many of them constructed between the 1980s and early 2000s by local developer Bob Lang when his greeting card and calendar company was enjoying a nationwide business boom.
Gerbitz was a top aide to Lang before joining Hendricks Commercial Properties in 2009.
The development company is owned by a holding company that includes ABC Supply, one the country’s largest wholesale supplier of roofing, siding and windows, according to Forbes Magazine.
ABC Supply was founded in 1982 by the late Ken Hendricks and his wife Diane, who resides near Beloit.
Now a billionaire businesswoman, Diane Hendricks owns the holding company and is ranked by Forbes Magazine as one of the wealthiest women in the nation.
Hendricks Commercial Properties has gained a reputation for redeveloping former urban industrial sites into mixed used commercial, retail and entertainment developments in Beloit, Indianapolis, Indiana, Naples and Marco Island, Florida, and Waikoloa, Hawaii.
Gerbitz acknowledged investing in residential real estate is a departure from the company’s business model.
“We won’t be building the houses. We will partner with someone who is in homebuilding,” he explained.
Gerbitz said the company’s decision to acquire the St. John’s Northwestern Academies campus followed a series of discussions between he and former academy president Thomas D. Stocks III.
Gerbitz said purchasing the property would enable Hendricks to “expand its footprint” in Delafield and assist the academy in establishing long-term financial stability.
Hendricks will maintain ownership of the campus and lease it back to the academy.
The transaction enables the academy to pay off debt and provide about $2 million to fund future operations, according to an Academy news release.
“This opportunity will allow St. John’s Northwestern to strengthen its financial position and improve our infrastructure while focusing on our primary mission of educating future leaders,” said Mike Henn, chair of the academy board of trustees.