MENOMONEE FALLS — A landfill operator’s proposed expansion on Menomonee Falls’ northeast side went through the first of multiple steps in the review process at an impassioned meeting Tuesday.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources held a public informational hearing on Waste Management’s request for a 76.6-acre contiguous expansion of its Orchard East Landfill.
At the hearing, dozens of residents and grassroots organizers called for a thorough vetting of the potential impacts associated with the project, particularly related to the company’s plans of removing and relocating about 1.3 million cubic yards of nearby buried waste into the new landfill.
“It’s an elaborate process,” said Don Smith, an environmental manager with Waste Management. “It’s integrated. It’s extensive.”
The sensitivity and scrutiny surrounding the proposed project harkens back to work done at the site more than half a century ago.
The federal government has deemed Orchard East a “superfund site” — a designation acknowledging more than 1 million cubic yards of waste went into the landfill before 1972. Materials disposed include items not accepted in landfills today, including heavy metals, pesticides and hazardous chemicals.
The Orchard East site is part of a network of landfills at the point where Waukesha, Washington, Ozaukee and Milwaukee counties converge. If given the go-ahead to proceed, Waste Management is planning to invest in modern protocols, Smith said, including use of composite liners and leachate and gas collection systems.
The project, he said, also is designed to address capacity issues. The landfill’s four-county service area at the site encompasses about 1.6 million people.
Lilly Road resident Penelope Waggoner said she had continued questions about Waste Management’s plans, including how often the new site would be tested for hazardous chemicals after the exhumation work was completed.
Waggoner and others implored the DNR to move methodically, bringing in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to prepare an environmental impact statement on the potential impact of the company’s plans.
Representatives of regionally focused grassroots groups also weighed in on the project, including the Waukesha County Environmental Action League, or WEAL.
Because of the superfund status, WEAL representative Charlene Lemoine described the expansion project as “the most serious that we’ve received.”
P. Duncan Moss, an attorney with the state DNR, said Tuesday’s hearing was an opportunity to gather comments for the public record. The agency will continue taking written comments through May 28 and is set to make a feasibility determination by late July.
“The department will be preparing written answers to the comments,” Moss said.
Details on submitting comments are available on the DNR’s website, https://dnr.wisconsin.gov.