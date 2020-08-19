TOWN OF IXONIA — Some residents in the Town of Ixonia are upset at the idea of a liquid natural gas storage facility being built in the town.
The development, which would take up 25 acres of the 165-acre parcel it would sit on, aims to save We Energies customers money by storing natural gas and reserving its use for the coldest days of winter.
However, the facility itself would be within a mile radius of residential homes and Ixonia Elementary School.
At Monday’s Town Board meeting, around 40 people came to discuss the proposed project, resident Tiffany Carey said.
The Town Board was not set to discuss the project in open session, however, so the residents did not have a chance to speak on the issue, Carey said.
Carey said her main concern as a resident and neighbor of the facility is that the siting is wrong and too close in proximity to residential houses and the school.
“We know there is a low likelihood of explosion. But if there is an explosion or some sort of event did happen, the risks to our community would be catastrophic,” Carey said.
According to a PowerPoint by We Energies, the facility will include a site-specific fire protection evaluation and emergency response plan with local fire departments as well as include a pipeline and hazardous materials safety administration setback area “to keep any impacts of an incident within the facility property boundaries.”
Carey said there is a change.org petition being circulated called “Preserve Ixonia's countryside and keep residents safe.” The petition has over 800 signatures as of Tuesday night. Ixonia had a total population of over 4,500 in 2018, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Citizen Mary Rupnow said the proposed project needs a conditional use permit because it doesn’t fit into the current zoning of the area.
“That area of Ixonia, according to the long-term development plan we have. is not slated for industrial use. It’s slated for agricultural and industrial use,” Rupnow said. “We would be going against the plan we have put forth for that area of Ixonia.
In July, the Plan Commission heard a presentation of the project from We Energies with extended comment from citizens. Ultimately the Plan Commission voted 3-2 to recommend denial to the Town Board.
The next Town Board meeting will be Sept. 14 where the board is expected to take up the matter.
For more information on residents’ concerns with the project, visit saveixonia.com.