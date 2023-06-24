When I was a kid, I wasn't good at many things. I lost at board games, sucked at soccer, and could never quite hit the bullseye in archery. However, thanks to my parents' encouragement, I never assumed I was "bad" at those things. I just assumed I needed to practice more and work harder. I never became the next Pele or an Olympic archer, but I did get pretty good at board games--or at least good enough to win a few rounds. More important than any of the games I won or soccer games I played was that in these small childhood efforts to improve my skills, I was building one of the most essential traits we can have as business leaders: resilience.
As we age, resilience becomes less about doing well in competitions and more about surviving the invariable challenges we face as adults. The irony is, though we all want to have resilience, often we don't seek out the challenges that cultivate it. I believe we need to intentionally build resilience in our daily life by taking on manageable challenges to prepare ourselves for the greater ones to come.
Why do we need resilience at work?
Our experience in business is never a straight line from A to B. Curveballs, setbacks, and surprises will inevitably arise, and we need to be able to respond without panicking and adapt accordingly.
Resilience at work allows us to:
- Stay focused and productive.
- In times of stress, many people lose focus as they become overwhelmed by challenges. Resilience enables people to cope with and overcome difficult situations while maintaining a positive outlook and a strong sense of purpose.
- Prevent burnout and promote well-being.
- When individuals have the skills and strategies to cope with stress and adversity, they are less likely to experience burnout, fatigue, or other negative health outcomes.
- Build strong and effective teams.
- Resilient employees can better communicate, collaborate, and problem-solve with others, creating a more positive and supportive work environment that fosters ongoing growth, learning, and innovation.
By prioritizing a culture of resilience at work, employees and employers can cultivate the adaptability, flexibility, and strength needed to thrive in challenging and uncertain environments.
Be proactive
One might think, "I'll build resilience when I face a challenge." The problem is resilience doesn't appear out of thin air. If I hadn't built resilience as a child, I am not sure I would have felt equipped to handle the first few monumental challenges that came across my desk.
In a past company, an abrupt income drop led to unpaid clients, prompting state intervention. Instead of panicking when the attorney general contacted us, we remained honest and calm. This earned us a decree reducing our debt by 90 percent. Achieving this was a testament to our resilience: We confronted the issue directly, embodying grit, patience, and humility. And while I would never recommend you seek out something painful, we also must be proactive in building resilience if we want to be prepared for the future.
The stakes in business are high, and we can never predict when something catastrophic might happen. Why risk waiting for disaster to hit to find out if you can handle it? By practicing resilience in small daily ways, we can build skills and strategies to navigate challenges big and small as they arise.
Practice resilience
So how do we build resilience if nothing "bad" is happening to us or our business? Resilience can be built over time by practicing the following three tenets:
- Set goals and take action.
- To build resilience in your daily life, start small with a challenge or goal you can manage and create an actionable plan to achieve it. Achieving our goals, no matter how big or small, fosters a sense of purpose and accomplishment, which promotes resilience. These goals could be as small as switching from five to 10-pound weights at the gym, but in a year, you may find the 100-pound weight is no longer so scary. As you achieve goals and overcome small challenges, you will build up your momentum and stamina to withstand future challenges.
- Cultivate positive relationships and work with a mentor.
- Our relationships with friends, family, colleagues, and mentors provide essential social support. By nurturing these positive relationships and seeking out feedback from mentors, we can create a support network that pushes us to grow and offers support during difficult times. We don't have to be resilient alone.
- Take care of your physical and mental health.
- Both our physical and mental health can impact resilience. We can care for our bodies by getting enough sleep, eating a balanced diet, and exercising regularly. We can address our mental health by practicing mindfulness, spending time with loved ones, and taking purposeful rest days. We will need all of the strength and energy we can get to cope with adversity.
Celebrate the good to get through the bad
Developing resilience is not a one-time event to be checked off our to-do list--it is an ongoing process of growth and learning that requires commitment and intention. Over time, the more we expose ourselves to difficulty, the more we prove to ourselves that we have the grit and work ethic to get through it, and each challenge will feel a little less all-consuming.
Furthermore, just as we prioritize building resilience to survive the tough times, we must prioritize celebrating when we reach the good times. No matter how big or small an achievement may be, leaders should be sure to recognize their employees and celebrate their successes. Resilience requires we believe there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and as leaders, we need to make sure we remember to turn it on.