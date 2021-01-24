WEST BEND — With the pandemic putting the Kiwanis Early Risers of West Bend annual Chili Cook Off on hold, the organization wanted to give back to businesses that have supported them. This year, the organization is hosting the Restaurant Road Rally between Jan. 29 and Feb. 7.
Rally participants are encouraged to eat in or order takeout from nearly 20 participating restaurants, bars and diners sponsoring the event. Customers can make donations to the Kiwanis Early Risers at each business.
After visiting two or more participating businesses, participants will fill out a punch card to be entered to win a 65-inch 4K TV, sponsored by Property Loss Management Services of West Bend.
“While we are disappointed that we could not hold the Chili Cook Off this year, our club felt that this was the best alternative — an event that would help support all of the local restaurants that have supported us in our mission to help the children in our community,” said Kiwanis Early Risers President Thomas Chaney.
In previous years, the organization put on a Chili Cook Off, but organizers were unable to host a large gathering safely this year.
Local restaurants have partnered with the Kiwanis Early Risers for the Chili Cook Off in the past and the Kiwanis Early Risers wanted to find some way to honor them.
The goal of the fundraiser is to raise $10,000, and to draw business to local restaurants as many have been struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funds raised will support programs, groups and activities for children in the community, including Family Night at the West Bend Community Memorial Library, Kiwanis Children’s Fishing Pond at Regner Park, Kids Free Fishing Clinic, the Regner Park shelter, Albrecht Dental Clinic, Support Silverbrook K-Kids, Flag Memorial at local cemeteries with the K-Kids and the Kiwanis Early Risers’ donation to the new WBCML Recreation Center.
Those who are unable to participate in the Restaurant Road Rally but would still like to donate can send their donation to the Kiwanis Early Risers at P.O. Box 501, West Bend, WI 53095.
Participating businesses are The Braising Pan, Timmer’s Resort, Krimmer’s Restaurant, The Norbert, Bibinger’s, Sandy’s Barton Cafe, Billy Slim’s Barbecue, West Bend Tap + Tavern, Pizza Ranch, Culaccino, The Olde Cedar Inn, Skinny Vic’s, NoNo’s Supper Club, Riverside Brewery and Restaurant, The Garden Lounge, Great Outdoors Supper Club, El Pig’s Butt Bar-B-Q, Jug’s Hitching Post Saloon & Grill and 228 Tap House.