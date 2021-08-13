Restaurant staffing hurdles remain as school year looms

WAUKESHA — With staffing already a major challenge for restaurants and bars, staffing difficulties are set to grow with the school year about to begin.
Chef Michael Feker, owner of Zesti, Il Mito, 2Mesa and other culinary ventures, said students comprise a “huge” share of recent hires.
“It is a scary thought to know that the workforce that jumped in headfirst and helped us stay afloat is not going to be available any longer,” he said, adding those hires have been “phenomenal (and) without them, truly it would have been impossible.”
Wisconsin Restaurant Association Vice President Susan Quam said staffing will remain a long-term issue for all businesses.
“The industry is still hurting, especially for part-time server positions and full time cooking positions,” she said. “We still hear that most restaurants are offering $3-5/hour higher than this time last year.”
At Fuzzy’s Southside Pub & Grill on Main Street in Waukesha, owner Phil Santiago said he has a staff of long-term employees, but filling vacancies had been hard even before the pandemic. “You have to look at it this way, you had a shortage of people willing to work before COVID,” he said. “So, there will be a shortage when COVID ends (and) the only difference is that you’ll have even a bigger shortage... A lot of people who were working in this industry are thinking about doing something different with their lives now.”
The hours at Fuzzy’s have been altered multiple times now due to staffing challenges. On Facebook, Joe Mama’s Bar & Grill in Colgate announced a full-day closure last week to give staff a break. “As we are seeing across the rest of the industry, good help is hard to come by,” they said. “Joe Mama’s cooks are dedicated to providing our guests the best so they’ve earned today off.”
They opened again the next day.
Santiago said he has a 16-year Fuzzy’s veteran leaving to pursue a career as a utility lineman after finishing a program at Waukesha County Technical College and others are “getting ready to graduate college and leave too.”
Feker emphasized the restaurants are grateful for support from the community, and customers should look at themselves as partners with restaurants to help navigate these times.
“Bear with us, be patient,” he said.
Feker said he has positions open like Santiago and encouraged prospective applicants to visit cheffeker.com.